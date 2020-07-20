17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities green community parking garage

GORGEOUS two-story, 2303 Sq/ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in the sought-after Hunter's Green Community is available for immediate move-in. The high ceilings and airy, cathedral-like feel of the entrance leads straight into the spacious living and dining rooms, which are complete with laminated wood floors. The open concept kitchen is laid over ceramic tile, has granite countertops, and includes a breakfast nook as an alternative eating space to the dining room. The property's master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, with a bathroom including two sinks, a garden tub, a separate shower, and an enclosed toilet. There are three large bedrooms on the second floor, in addition to a full bathroom. All bedrooms and stairways have brand new carpets. This is a dream home for a young family ready to fill it with memories. Schedule a showing today!