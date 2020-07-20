All apartments in Tampa
17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD

17714 Long Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

17714 Long Ridge Road, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
green community
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
green community
parking
garage
GORGEOUS two-story, 2303 Sq/ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in the sought-after Hunter's Green Community is available for immediate move-in. The high ceilings and airy, cathedral-like feel of the entrance leads straight into the spacious living and dining rooms, which are complete with laminated wood floors. The open concept kitchen is laid over ceramic tile, has granite countertops, and includes a breakfast nook as an alternative eating space to the dining room. The property's master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, with a bathroom including two sinks, a garden tub, a separate shower, and an enclosed toilet. There are three large bedrooms on the second floor, in addition to a full bathroom. All bedrooms and stairways have brand new carpets. This is a dream home for a young family ready to fill it with memories. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17714 LONG RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
