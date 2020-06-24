All apartments in Tampa
1723 West Henry Avenue

1723 West Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1723 West Henry Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price Improved !!! Wow !! Beautiful Property. Recently Remodeled With Granite Counter Tops, Updated Light Fixtures And Paint. Open And Bright. Spacious Bedrooms. Centrally Located In Tampa, Close To Zoo Tampa At Lowry Park, Shops, Entertainment, Restaurants, Busch Gardens, Mosi, Usf And Downtown. Close To Major Highways And Bus Line. Property Is Located Within City Of Tampa Limits And Qualifies For Many Downpayment Assistance Options Available For First Time Home Buyers Offering Up To $15,000 In Assistance. Contact Us For More Information.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 West Henry Avenue have any available units?
1723 West Henry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1723 West Henry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1723 West Henry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 West Henry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 West Henry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1723 West Henry Avenue offer parking?
No, 1723 West Henry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1723 West Henry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 West Henry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 West Henry Avenue have a pool?
No, 1723 West Henry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1723 West Henry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1723 West Henry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 West Henry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 West Henry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 West Henry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 West Henry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
