17112 Carrington Park Drive Unit 930

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Spacious 1br/1ba Condo in The Jade at Tampa Palms - This spacious 1BR/1BA condo is located in the nice community of The Jade at Tampa Palms. The condo unit was just painted and has new carpet and tile. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute, close to shopping and schools, and convenient to the University of South Florida. This community features a pool and tennis courts. This second floor unit has washer/dryer hookups inside and a screened-in porch with a conservation view. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent.



Rent is $915/month. Security deposit is $800. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. A non-refundable pet fee of $250 required.



Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-481-0570



Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.

W. Russ Smith

Licensed Real Estate Broker

727-481-0570

ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com



(RLNE5779479)