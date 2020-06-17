All apartments in Tampa
17112 Carrington Park Drive Unit 930

17112 Carrington Park Drive
Location

17112 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Spacious 1br/1ba Condo in The Jade at Tampa Palms - This spacious 1BR/1BA condo is located in the nice community of The Jade at Tampa Palms. The condo unit was just painted and has new carpet and tile. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute, close to shopping and schools, and convenient to the University of South Florida. This community features a pool and tennis courts. This second floor unit has washer/dryer hookups inside and a screened-in porch with a conservation view. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent.

Rent is $915/month. Security deposit is $800. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. A non-refundable pet fee of $250 required.

Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-481-0570

Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.
W. Russ Smith
Licensed Real Estate Broker
727-481-0570
ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com

(RLNE5779479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

