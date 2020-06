Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot. The house has a huge open floor plan with w/d hook ups and a one car garage, the house is located near transportation and may stores and shops right off of hillsborough ave, this property is also located to the international airport as well as i-275 and the veterans expressway. The kitchen has plenty of storage space as well as counter space. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet as well as a spacious room. This home is perfect for any family.



