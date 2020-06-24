1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE

Amenities

Check out this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in the Wellswood neighborhood of Tampa. You'll enjoy the spacious open floorplan, neutral colors, tray ceilings and modern light fixtures. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, and Kenmore stainless appliances. This home has a true owner's suite complete with a custom closet and master bathroom with double sinks, large shower/tub and bidet. The spacious great room has a wood-burning fireplace and many windows to provide lots of light. French doors (with built-in blinds) lead to the oversized, covered and screened lanai which is spacious and has upgraded tile flooring. The backyard offers a tranquil and private space to relax and get away from it all. Two A/C units for your comfort and new washer and dryer. This home is walking distance from Tampa Catholic High School, minutes from St. Joseph Hospital and Raymond James Stadium, centrally located to downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk, Lowery Park Zoo, Tampa International Airport, both University of Tampa and University of South Florida, the beaches and many other attractions as well as major employers. INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn maintenance, security system with fire alarm.