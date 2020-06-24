All apartments in Tampa
1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE

1705 West Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1705 West Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in the Wellswood neighborhood of Tampa. You'll enjoy the spacious open floorplan, neutral colors, tray ceilings and modern light fixtures. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, and Kenmore stainless appliances. This home has a true owner's suite complete with a custom closet and master bathroom with double sinks, large shower/tub and bidet. The spacious great room has a wood-burning fireplace and many windows to provide lots of light. French doors (with built-in blinds) lead to the oversized, covered and screened lanai which is spacious and has upgraded tile flooring. The backyard offers a tranquil and private space to relax and get away from it all. Two A/C units for your comfort and new washer and dryer. This home is walking distance from Tampa Catholic High School, minutes from St. Joseph Hospital and Raymond James Stadium, centrally located to downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk, Lowery Park Zoo, Tampa International Airport, both University of Tampa and University of South Florida, the beaches and many other attractions as well as major employers. INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn maintenance, security system with fire alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

