16349 Enclave Village Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Check out this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 1270 square feet, first floor condo in Tampa Palms. This property has gorgeous upgrades and creative finishes. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops and new appliances. Other upgrades and updates include new vanities and new wood flooring throughout the property and property comes complete with an inside laundry room with washer and dryer included and a screened in lanai with storage closet. Located at The Promenade at Tampa Palms, a gated community with an elegant clubhouse w/fitness center, sparkling pool & spa, BBQ grill areas, beautiful lush landscaping. All this and a location that can't be beat, convenient to shopping, dining, USF, Moffitt, VA Hospital, and easy access to downtown, airport, beaches and more! Will go quickly! Call now for a showing today!