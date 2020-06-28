All apartments in Tampa
16349 Enclave Village Dr.
16349 Enclave Village Dr

16349 Enclave Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16349 Enclave Village Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Check out this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 1270 square feet, first floor condo in Tampa Palms. This property has gorgeous upgrades and creative finishes. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops and new appliances. Other upgrades and updates include new vanities and new wood flooring throughout the property and property comes complete with an inside laundry room with washer and dryer included and a screened in lanai with storage closet. Located at The Promenade at Tampa Palms, a gated community with an elegant clubhouse w/fitness center, sparkling pool & spa, BBQ grill areas, beautiful lush landscaping. All this and a location that can't be beat, convenient to shopping, dining, USF, Moffitt, VA Hospital, and easy access to downtown, airport, beaches and more! Will go quickly! Call now for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16349 Enclave Village Dr have any available units?
16349 Enclave Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16349 Enclave Village Dr have?
Some of 16349 Enclave Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16349 Enclave Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16349 Enclave Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16349 Enclave Village Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16349 Enclave Village Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16349 Enclave Village Dr offer parking?
No, 16349 Enclave Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16349 Enclave Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16349 Enclave Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16349 Enclave Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16349 Enclave Village Dr has a pool.
Does 16349 Enclave Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 16349 Enclave Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16349 Enclave Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16349 Enclave Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

