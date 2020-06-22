All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
16314 SAMBOURNE LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM

16314 SAMBOURNE LANE

16314 Sambourne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16314 Sambourne Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home located in the highly sought-after gated community Ashington Reserve. Executive floor plan on conservation setting. Grand foyer entry with archways, offers 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, + den/office. Professionally landscaped. All bedrooms are engineered wood mahogany finished floors. 16"ceramic tile throughout the foyer, kitchen, living, dining rooms, den, lanai, bathrooms & laundry room. The kitchen has 42" Maple cabinetry & upgraded granite and Corian countertops, New appliances. Crown molding, volume ceilings & cornice throughout. Large MBR with 2 walk in closets, master bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower & double sink vanity. Formal dining & living rooms with trayed ceilings. The family room offers an open design & scenic conservation view. Sweeping columns & grand entrance, pavers on driveway & sidewalk leading to double door entry gives this home an elegant feel. Interior & exterior repainted late 2019. Lease includes membership to Club Tampa Palms which has 3 pools, complete fitness center, tennis & basketball courts. Great schools, shopping, restaurants, and close to USF, Bush Gardens I-75, I-275, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE have any available units?
16314 SAMBOURNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE have?
Some of 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16314 SAMBOURNE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE does offer parking.
Does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE has a pool.
Does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16314 SAMBOURNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir
Tampa, FL 33625
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College