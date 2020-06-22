16314 SAMBOURNE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Beautiful home located in the highly sought-after gated community Ashington Reserve. Executive floor plan on conservation setting. Grand foyer entry with archways, offers 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, + den/office. Professionally landscaped. All bedrooms are engineered wood mahogany finished floors. 16"ceramic tile throughout the foyer, kitchen, living, dining rooms, den, lanai, bathrooms & laundry room. The kitchen has 42" Maple cabinetry & upgraded granite and Corian countertops, New appliances. Crown molding, volume ceilings & cornice throughout. Large MBR with 2 walk in closets, master bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower & double sink vanity. Formal dining & living rooms with trayed ceilings. The family room offers an open design & scenic conservation view. Sweeping columns & grand entrance, pavers on driveway & sidewalk leading to double door entry gives this home an elegant feel. Interior & exterior repainted late 2019. Lease includes membership to Club Tampa Palms which has 3 pools, complete fitness center, tennis & basketball courts. Great schools, shopping, restaurants, and close to USF, Bush Gardens I-75, I-275, & more.