16314 SAMBOURNE LANE

Amenities
Beautiful home located in the highly sought-after gated community Ashington Reserve. Executive floor plan on conservation setting. Grand foyer entry with archways, offers 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, + den/office. Professionally landscaped. All bedrooms are engineered wood mahogany finished floors. 16"ceramic tile throughout the foyer, kitchen, living, dining rooms, den, lanai, bathrooms & laundry room. The kitchen has 42" Maple cabinetry & upgraded granite and Corian countertops, New appliances. Crown molding, volume ceilings & cornice throughout. Large MBR with 2 walk in closets, master bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower & double sink vanity. Formal dining & living rooms with trayed ceilings. The family room offers an open design & scenic conservation view. Sweeping columns & grand entrance, pavers on driveway & sidewalk leading to double door entry gives this home an elegant feel. Interior & exterior repainted late 2019. Lease includes membership to Club Tampa Palms which has 3 pools, complete fitness center, tennis & basketball courts. Great schools, shopping, restaurants, and close to USF, Bush Gardens I-75, I-275, & more.