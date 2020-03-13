16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT

Amenities

Very spacious and rarely available one bedroom one bath condo. Located in the heart of New Tampa, Promenade at Tampa Palms is a secure gated community, close to everything, with YMCA next door. This spacious 3rd floor unit with 1092 sq ft heated plus screened porch offers large kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, dining room area, expansive great room plan, spacious master bedroom. Upgraded floor has beautiful new tiles in kitchen, laundry room, and master bath. Upgraded master bath has garden tub and separate enclosed shower. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Large screened porch off family room with large storage closet. Rent includes water and sewer.



Available now.