Tampa, FL
16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT

16236 Saint Michelle Court · (727) 410-2514
Location

16236 Saint Michelle Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 16236 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very spacious and rarely available one bedroom one bath condo. Located in the heart of New Tampa, Promenade at Tampa Palms is a secure gated community, close to everything, with YMCA next door. This spacious 3rd floor unit with 1092 sq ft heated plus screened porch offers large kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, dining room area, expansive great room plan, spacious master bedroom. Upgraded floor has beautiful new tiles in kitchen, laundry room, and master bath. Upgraded master bath has garden tub and separate enclosed shower. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Large screened porch off family room with large storage closet. Rent includes water and sewer.

Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have any available units?
16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have?
Some of 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT offer parking?
No, 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have a pool?
No, 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
