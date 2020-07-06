All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1621 E 4TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1621 E 4TH AVENUE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

1621 E 4TH AVENUE

1621 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1621 East 4th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Trendy Ybor 2 bed 2 bath two story loft with soaring ceilings plus open floor plan. Two balconies! One off the living with view of Ybor and one off the upstairs master with city views. Loft looks down to living room and would be a great work space the other bedroom is on the first floor Walk to all the eateries and festivities or grab a cable car to Channnelside. Granite counters in the island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have any available units?
1621 E 4TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1621 E 4TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 E 4TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1621 E 4TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 E 4TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1621 E 4TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1621 E 4TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 E 4TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1621 E 4TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1621 E 4TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 E 4TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College