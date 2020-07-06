1621 East 4th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605 Historic Ybor City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Trendy Ybor 2 bed 2 bath two story loft with soaring ceilings plus open floor plan. Two balconies! One off the living with view of Ybor and one off the upstairs master with city views. Loft looks down to living room and would be a great work space the other bedroom is on the first floor Walk to all the eateries and festivities or grab a cable car to Channnelside. Granite counters in the island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have any available units?
1621 E 4TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 E 4TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1621 E 4TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 E 4TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1621 E 4TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.