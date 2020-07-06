1621 E 4TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Trendy Ybor 2 bed 2 bath two story loft with soaring ceilings plus open floor plan. Two balconies! One off the living with view of Ybor and one off the upstairs master with city views. Loft looks down to living room and would be a great work space the other bedroom is on the first floor Walk to all the eateries and festivities or grab a cable car to Channnelside. Granite counters in the island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer.