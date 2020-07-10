All apartments in Tampa
1613 E Ida St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1613 E Ida St

1613 East Ida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
1613 E Ida St Available 08/01/20 4/2 Single Family Home in Tampa! - ***AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER June 5th***Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in the Belmont Heights.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE5821184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 E Ida St have any available units?
1613 E Ida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 E Ida St have?
Some of 1613 E Ida St's amenities include air conditioning, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 E Ida St currently offering any rent specials?
1613 E Ida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 E Ida St pet-friendly?
No, 1613 E Ida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1613 E Ida St offer parking?
No, 1613 E Ida St does not offer parking.
Does 1613 E Ida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 E Ida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 E Ida St have a pool?
No, 1613 E Ida St does not have a pool.
Does 1613 E Ida St have accessible units?
Yes, 1613 E Ida St has accessible units.
Does 1613 E Ida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 E Ida St does not have units with dishwashers.

