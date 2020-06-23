1612 East Kirby Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1164993



Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1375 which includes the first months rent. This cozy 2/1 is located on a quiet street in Sulpher Springs near the Hillsboro River. Recently renovated to look like new with all tile floors, central A/C, a nice kitchenand also has ceiling fans, blinds and a large living/dining area, Pets are negotiiable.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Tile throughout,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.