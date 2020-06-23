All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:41 PM

1612 East Kirby Street

1612 East Kirby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1612 East Kirby Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1164993

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1375 which includes the first months rent. This cozy 2/1 is located on a quiet street in Sulpher Springs near the Hillsboro River. Recently renovated to look like new with all tile floors, central A/C, a nice kitchenand also has ceiling fans, blinds and a large living/dining area, Pets are negotiiable.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Tile throughout,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 East Kirby Street have any available units?
1612 East Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 East Kirby Street have?
Some of 1612 East Kirby Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 East Kirby Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 East Kirby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 East Kirby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 East Kirby Street is pet friendly.
Does 1612 East Kirby Street offer parking?
No, 1612 East Kirby Street does not offer parking.
Does 1612 East Kirby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 East Kirby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 East Kirby Street have a pool?
No, 1612 East Kirby Street does not have a pool.
Does 1612 East Kirby Street have accessible units?
No, 1612 East Kirby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 East Kirby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 East Kirby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
