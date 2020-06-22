All apartments in Tampa
1609 E Sitka St. #B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 E Sitka St. #B

1609 E Sitka St · No Longer Available
Location

1609 E Sitka St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BTH Duplex Close to Downtown Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Welcome to this newly remodeled 2BD/1BTH duplex! Home is very spacious with enough space and room for everyone. The home boasts a separate family room, dinning area and inside utility area. Centrally located in Tampa close to I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, downtown, schools, shopping and much more. Section 8 welcome.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

If you have additional questions you may also contact Richard with Rent Solutions at 813-438-6187.

(RLNE4588410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B have any available units?
1609 E Sitka St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1609 E Sitka St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E Sitka St. #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E Sitka St. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 E Sitka St. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B offer parking?
No, 1609 E Sitka St. #B does not offer parking.
Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E Sitka St. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B have a pool?
No, 1609 E Sitka St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B have accessible units?
No, 1609 E Sitka St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 E Sitka St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 E Sitka St. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 E Sitka St. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
