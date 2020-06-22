1609 E Sitka St. #B

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BTH Duplex Close to Downtown Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Welcome to this newly remodeled 2BD/1BTH duplex! Home is very spacious with enough space and room for everyone. The home boasts a separate family room, dinning area and inside utility area. Centrally located in Tampa close to I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, downtown, schools, shopping and much more. Section 8 welcome.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



If you have additional questions you may also contact Richard with Rent Solutions at 813-438-6187.



