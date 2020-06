Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit is fully remodeled, and move in ready. located in heart of Tampa and minutes away from downtown Tampa. The unit provides plenty of natural light. The kitchen dining and living room are combined, this gives you an open floor to furnish how you like. The home features brand new easy-care vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Exterior features a spaces front porch and big back yard. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED! Sorry, NO PETS. First months rent + security deposit required to move in.