16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE

Just reduced Great Tampa Palms location! GATED too!! Top A+SCHOOL! Pond conservation view!! Lawn service an trash included in rent! A gorgeous like new 2 story single family home located in Tampa Palms gated Tuscany community. Impeccable home and marvelous great room floor plan. Can Move-in as early as May 3rd! Must see this outstanding Floor Plan with many Upgrades. This two Story Home has 4 large Bedrooms, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 2577 Heated Square Feet! A Gourmet kitchen with GRANITE Counter tops & 42 Inch uppers in staggered cabinet layout, Built-in Micro, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer, are all included! Eat-in Kitchen with pond and conservation view too! Extremely large MAIN floor guest room or use as 2nd master for in laws! Has walk-in-walk through closet to the huge main floor bath! This Full bathroom offers an upgraded shower too! Marvelous Master Suite up with tray ceiling & fabulous master bath! Garden tub, Separate shower, dual vanities, Walk-In Closets. Plus you will feel like your on vacation every weekend in this backyard with a real entertainer's Lanai offering plenty of space for Festivities. located near USF, VA hospital, and the new hospital being built plus easy access to i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater & close to great schools! 5 min to YMCA pool & GYM only 85.00 /mo for family membership, and now that owner reduced rent $100.00/mo that helps you take care of this! Also 5 min to Tampa Palms Country club where sports athletic memberships are available too.