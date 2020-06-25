All apartments in Tampa
16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE
16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE

16059 Bella Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16059 Bella Woods Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Just reduced Great Tampa Palms location! GATED too!! Top A+SCHOOL! Pond conservation view!! Lawn service an trash included in rent! A gorgeous like new 2 story single family home located in Tampa Palms gated Tuscany community. Impeccable home and marvelous great room floor plan. Can Move-in as early as May 3rd! Must see this outstanding Floor Plan with many Upgrades. This two Story Home has 4 large Bedrooms, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 2577 Heated Square Feet! A Gourmet kitchen with GRANITE Counter tops & 42 Inch uppers in staggered cabinet layout, Built-in Micro, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer, are all included! Eat-in Kitchen with pond and conservation view too! Extremely large MAIN floor guest room or use as 2nd master for in laws! Has walk-in-walk through closet to the huge main floor bath! This Full bathroom offers an upgraded shower too! Marvelous Master Suite up with tray ceiling & fabulous master bath! Garden tub, Separate shower, dual vanities, Walk-In Closets. Plus you will feel like your on vacation every weekend in this backyard with a real entertainer's Lanai offering plenty of space for Festivities. located near USF, VA hospital, and the new hospital being built plus easy access to i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater & close to great schools! 5 min to YMCA pool & GYM only 85.00 /mo for family membership, and now that owner reduced rent $100.00/mo that helps you take care of this! Also 5 min to Tampa Palms Country club where sports athletic memberships are available too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16059 BELLA WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
