All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
1508 S Clark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1508 S Clark Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1508 S Clark Ave

1508 South Clark Avenue · (813) 773-4776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1508 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 S Clark Ave · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Palma Ceia 4 Bedroom - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in the heart of South Tampa. Located in the Plant school district, this home is located near Mabry Elementary, Coleman Middle School and St. Mary's Episcopal Day School. The layout of the house is a split-floor plan with the master suite on one side and the 3 additional bedrooms on the other. Each side of the home has its own bathroom. Provided amenities include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave and washer/dryer hookup. Hard surface floors throughout make cleaning a breeze! Pest control and lawn service are included. Fenced in back yard with turf on the side makes it great for entertaining, pets and kids. Dogs welcome. No cats please. Apply today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5771967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1508 S Clark Ave have any available units?
1508 S Clark Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 S Clark Ave have?
Some of 1508 S Clark Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 S Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1508 S Clark Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 S Clark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 S Clark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1508 S Clark Ave offer parking?
No, 1508 S Clark Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1508 S Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 S Clark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 S Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 1508 S Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1508 S Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 1508 S Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 S Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 S Clark Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College