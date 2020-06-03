1508 S Clark Ave.

Amenities

Palma Ceia 4 Bedroom - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in the heart of South Tampa. Located in the Plant school district, this home is located near Mabry Elementary, Coleman Middle School and St. Mary's Episcopal Day School. The layout of the house is a split-floor plan with the master suite on one side and the 3 additional bedrooms on the other. Each side of the home has its own bathroom. Provided amenities include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave and washer/dryer hookup. Hard surface floors throughout make cleaning a breeze! Pest control and lawn service are included. Fenced in back yard with turf on the side makes it great for entertaining, pets and kids. Dogs welcome. No cats please. Apply today!



