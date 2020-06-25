All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1507 West Kirby Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1507 West Kirby Street

1507 West Kirby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 West Kirby Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this adorable four bedroom, two bath home in Lowry Park Central. Immaculately updated, practically everything is BRAND NEW! As you walk in the door, the main living area leads to the open kitchen featuring granite counters, tile backsplash, and all new black stainless steel appliances. Additional flexible space off kitchen could be dining or family room with wood-burning, brick fireplace. Granite countertops and dual vanity in master bath with combo bath/shower. Large porcelain tile throughout main living area and three of the bedrooms, with one guest room boasting new carpet. Sliding doors lead to huge fenced in backyard with shed. NEW A/C installed in February with transferable 10-year warranty and NEW windows. Walking distance to Lowry Park Zoo and numerous opportunities to spend time outdoors on the Hillsborough River. Close to popular eateries including C.1949 Florida Beer Garden and Lowry Parcade. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and major highways/interstates!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 West Kirby Street have any available units?
1507 West Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 West Kirby Street have?
Some of 1507 West Kirby Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 West Kirby Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 West Kirby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 West Kirby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 West Kirby Street is pet friendly.
Does 1507 West Kirby Street offer parking?
No, 1507 West Kirby Street does not offer parking.
Does 1507 West Kirby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 West Kirby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 West Kirby Street have a pool?
No, 1507 West Kirby Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 West Kirby Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 West Kirby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 West Kirby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 West Kirby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
