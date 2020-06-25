1507 West Kirby Street

Amenities

Don't miss this adorable four bedroom, two bath home in Lowry Park Central. Immaculately updated, practically everything is BRAND NEW! As you walk in the door, the main living area leads to the open kitchen featuring granite counters, tile backsplash, and all new black stainless steel appliances. Additional flexible space off kitchen could be dining or family room with wood-burning, brick fireplace. Granite countertops and dual vanity in master bath with combo bath/shower. Large porcelain tile throughout main living area and three of the bedrooms, with one guest room boasting new carpet. Sliding doors lead to huge fenced in backyard with shed. NEW A/C installed in February with transferable 10-year warranty and NEW windows. Walking distance to Lowry Park Zoo and numerous opportunities to spend time outdoors on the Hillsborough River. Close to popular eateries including C.1949 Florida Beer Garden and Lowry Parcade. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and major highways/interstates!



