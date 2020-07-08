All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:35 PM

1507 East Annie Street

1507 East Annie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 East Annie Street, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Opportunity To Own This Like New Home In Beautiful Tampa. This Spectacular Home Has Gone Through An Extreme Make Over Transformation And Is Now Seeking New Loving And Caring Owners. Perfect For First Time Home Buyers !!! This Home Qualifies For Every Down Payment Assistance Program Out There!! As You Enter, You Will Fall In Love With The Expansive And Modern Porcelain Tile Throughout . Open Concept Kitchen Opens Up To The Dining And Living Areas. Split Floor Plan Offers Expansive Master Bedroom With A Ample Walk-in Closet And A Dreamy En-suite Featuring A Gorgeous Glass-in Shower. The Other Bedrooms Are Spacious And All Feature Brand New Flooring, Walls And Closets. Everything In This Home Is Brand New. New Owners Will Get To Enjoy A Brand New Roof, Brand New Hvac System (including Duct Work), Brand New Plumbing, Brand New Electric, Brand New Floors, Walls, And Energy Efficient Low E Windows. The Kitchen Features Glamorous Wood Cabinets, Sparkling Granite, Glass Mosaic Back Splash And Sleek And Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. The Fenced-in Backyard Is Massive And Offers A Detached Shed With Pre-wired Electric. This Home Offers Everything You've Been Looking For And More. Centrally Located In Tampa , Close To Busch Gardens, Mosi, Usf , Tampa Zoo, Expressways, And Major Restaurants ! First Time Home Buyers May Qualify For Up To $15,000 In Downpayment Assistance. Contact Us For Your Private Showing And More Information ! This Amazing Opportunity Won't Last Long ! Call Today

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 East Annie Street have any available units?
1507 East Annie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 East Annie Street have?
Some of 1507 East Annie Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 East Annie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 East Annie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 East Annie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 East Annie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1507 East Annie Street offer parking?
No, 1507 East Annie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1507 East Annie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 East Annie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 East Annie Street have a pool?
No, 1507 East Annie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 East Annie Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 East Annie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 East Annie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 East Annie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
