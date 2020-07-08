1507 East Annie Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Opportunity To Own This Like New Home In Beautiful Tampa. This Spectacular Home Has Gone Through An Extreme Make Over Transformation And Is Now Seeking New Loving And Caring Owners. Perfect For First Time Home Buyers !!! This Home Qualifies For Every Down Payment Assistance Program Out There!! As You Enter, You Will Fall In Love With The Expansive And Modern Porcelain Tile Throughout . Open Concept Kitchen Opens Up To The Dining And Living Areas. Split Floor Plan Offers Expansive Master Bedroom With A Ample Walk-in Closet And A Dreamy En-suite Featuring A Gorgeous Glass-in Shower. The Other Bedrooms Are Spacious And All Feature Brand New Flooring, Walls And Closets. Everything In This Home Is Brand New. New Owners Will Get To Enjoy A Brand New Roof, Brand New Hvac System (including Duct Work), Brand New Plumbing, Brand New Electric, Brand New Floors, Walls, And Energy Efficient Low E Windows. The Kitchen Features Glamorous Wood Cabinets, Sparkling Granite, Glass Mosaic Back Splash And Sleek And Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. The Fenced-in Backyard Is Massive And Offers A Detached Shed With Pre-wired Electric. This Home Offers Everything You've Been Looking For And More. Centrally Located In Tampa , Close To Busch Gardens, Mosi, Usf , Tampa Zoo, Expressways, And Major Restaurants ! First Time Home Buyers May Qualify For Up To $15,000 In Downpayment Assistance. Contact Us For Your Private Showing And More Information ! This Amazing Opportunity Won't Last Long ! Call Today



