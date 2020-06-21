1433 Harbour Walk Rd

Amenities
1433 Harbour Island - Property Id: 293150
Live the downtown Tampa lifestyle in this gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated community of Harbour Island. A private gated courtyard leads to the an entry foyer and downstairs den. The 2nd level has an updated kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, new STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, dining area in the kitchen, and big open family room. The 3 bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the 3rd floor along with a hall bathroom and large storage closet. Complete with a private oversized 2 car garage. The entire home has been updated with NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS and fresh interior paint. Comes completely furnished ready to move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293150
No Pets Allowed
