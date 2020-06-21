All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1433 Harbour Walk Rd

1433 Harbour Walk Road · (813) 682-4316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
1433 Harbour Island - Property Id: 293150

Live the downtown Tampa lifestyle in this gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated community of Harbour Island. A private gated courtyard leads to the an entry foyer and downstairs den. The 2nd level has an updated kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, new STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, dining area in the kitchen, and big open family room. The 3 bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the 3rd floor along with a hall bathroom and large storage closet. Complete with a private oversized 2 car garage. The entire home has been updated with NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS and fresh interior paint. Comes completely furnished ready to move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293150
Property Id 293150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd have any available units?
1433 Harbour Walk Rd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd have?
Some of 1433 Harbour Walk Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Harbour Walk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Harbour Walk Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Harbour Walk Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Harbour Walk Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Harbour Walk Rd does offer parking.
Does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Harbour Walk Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd have a pool?
No, 1433 Harbour Walk Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd have accessible units?
No, 1433 Harbour Walk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Harbour Walk Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Harbour Walk Rd has units with dishwashers.
