142 S Obrien St

3/3 Cordoba at Beach Park Condominium in South Tampa. Spacious South Tampa condo situated in the beautiful neighborhood of Beach Park. This home offers a den/office space featuring an open, yet light filled floor plan with 20-foot ceilings in the living area. The chefs kitchen has a large granite topped kitchen island with gleaming wooden cabinetry and breakfast bar along with eat in space for cozy dinners or family gatherings. A separate formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features a massive walk in closet, a balcony perfect for morning coffee or viewing the trickling water fountain in the courtyard. Oversized master bathroom features dual vanities and seating in the standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms and bathrooms are as abundantly spacious. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage with extended covering. Guest parking is available. Full-size washer and dryer, water, sewer, valet trash all included in the rent! Cordoba at Beach Park is a luxurious community which boasts a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. The community is impeccably kept, including lush landscaping. Minutes away from International Mall and Westshore Mall, and airport, not to mention the SoHo district and Hyde Park. Excellent school district including Plant High School. Dont delay in viewing this 3-story home that has so much to offer!!$75 Application Fee per person over 18+. $200 Administrative Fee $500 Non-Refundable pet fee. Pets accepted at owner's discretion on a case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Available for immediate move in.



