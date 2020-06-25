All apartments in Tampa
1411 East North Street
1411 East North Street

1411 East North Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 East North Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Have you been looking for a large Seminole heights home?! Well, THIS IS IT! This home boasts three bedrooms, an office and two FULL bathrooms! As you enter, youGÇÖll find a formal dining area which will lead you into the renovated kitchen, decorated with granite counters, soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The living room with its barn style ceilings is the perfect place for entertaining. The office has its own private access to the huge yard. The large master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in-closet are what dreams are made of. With the newer roof (2016), and tankless water heater, this house will be a blessing for years to come. It sits on a tucked away street minutes from renowned eateries like Three Coins Diner, Olde Heights Bistro, Mermaid Tavern, and 7venth Sun Brewery. DonGÇÖt miss your chance to live 10 minutes from downtown. Book your showing today!

Listing Courtesy Of BRAINARD REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 East North Street have any available units?
1411 East North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 East North Street have?
Some of 1411 East North Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 East North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 East North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 East North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 East North Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 East North Street offer parking?
No, 1411 East North Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 East North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 East North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 East North Street have a pool?
No, 1411 East North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 East North Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 East North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 East North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 East North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
