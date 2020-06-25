1411 East North Street

Amenities

Have you been looking for a large Seminole heights home?! Well, THIS IS IT! This home boasts three bedrooms, an office and two FULL bathrooms! As you enter, youGÇÖll find a formal dining area which will lead you into the renovated kitchen, decorated with granite counters, soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The living room with its barn style ceilings is the perfect place for entertaining. The office has its own private access to the huge yard. The large master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in-closet are what dreams are made of. With the newer roof (2016), and tankless water heater, this house will be a blessing for years to come. It sits on a tucked away street minutes from renowned eateries like Three Coins Diner, Olde Heights Bistro, Mermaid Tavern, and 7venth Sun Brewery. DonGÇÖt miss your chance to live 10 minutes from downtown. Book your showing today!



