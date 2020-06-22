1410 E 23rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classic 2/2.5 Bungalow in Ybor City!!Lovingly kept classic home with many different upgrades to add additional charm to this lovely home. Covered front porch greets guests in this warm and welcoming environment with tons of neutral colors with a mixture of tile and wood flooring throughout. Numerous windows that capitalize on the natural sunlight in conjunction with the soaring ceilings to enhance the spaciousness of this bungalow. Gorgeous decorative brick fireplace to gather around for entertaining friends and family, this could be your formal dining room or the living room. Your massive kitchen offers an all stainless steel appliance package that includes, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Pendant lighting enhances the loftiness of the room with its granite counters, with its split storage counter in the corner of the room. Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer for your use, with a half bath. In the back of the home is a very spacious bedroom, it was 2 bedrooms that were combined. This bedroom will support a full king bedroom set as well as perhaps a small sitting area or vanity. Opposite of this room is a secondary bedroom with its own bathroom!! Partially fenced home offering a detached garage with additional storage. This home requires rental insurance. Easy commute to local attractions and everything Ybor City offers!! Vacant, Available NOW!!