Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

1410 E 23rd Ave

1410 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1410 23rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic 2/2.5 Bungalow in Ybor City!!Lovingly kept classic home with many different upgrades to add additional charm to this lovely home. Covered front porch greets guests in this warm and welcoming environment with tons of neutral colors with a mixture of tile and wood flooring throughout. Numerous windows that capitalize on the natural sunlight in conjunction with the soaring ceilings to enhance the spaciousness of this bungalow. Gorgeous decorative brick fireplace to gather around for entertaining friends and family, this could be your formal dining room or the living room. Your massive kitchen offers an all stainless steel appliance package that includes, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Pendant lighting enhances the loftiness of the room with its granite counters, with its split storage counter in the corner of the room. Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer for your use, with a half bath. In the back of the home is a very spacious bedroom, it was 2 bedrooms that were combined. This bedroom will support a full king bedroom set as well as perhaps a small sitting area or vanity. Opposite of this room is a secondary bedroom with its own bathroom!! Partially fenced home offering a detached garage with additional storage. This home requires rental insurance. Easy commute to local attractions and everything Ybor City offers!! Vacant, Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E 23rd Ave have any available units?
1410 E 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 E 23rd Ave have?
Some of 1410 E 23rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 E 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 E 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1410 E 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1410 E 23rd Ave offers parking.
Does 1410 E 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 E 23rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1410 E 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1410 E 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 E 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

