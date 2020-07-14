1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue

Amenities

4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM ON HUGE CORNER LOT! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Rare 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Tampa. Home features tile floors throughout. Newer cabinets, newer paint, new roof, new AC! Property sits on a large lot, centrally located in Tampa and close to bus line.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Roberto at 813-857-0303.



