Tampa, FL
1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue

1407 East Bougainvillea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1407 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM ON HUGE CORNER LOT! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Rare 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Tampa. Home features tile floors throughout. Newer cabinets, newer paint, new roof, new AC! Property sits on a large lot, centrally located in Tampa and close to bus line.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Roberto at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4597360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue have any available units?
1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue offer parking?
No, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue have a pool?
No, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 E Bougainvillea Avenue has units with air conditioning.
