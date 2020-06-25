All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1405 W AZEELE STREET

1405 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
HYDE PARK!!!! HYDE PARK !!!! HYDE PARK!!! Walk to it all!!! Sensational single family home priced to sell!! Gorgeous new kitchen with REAL wood cabinets and sleek hardware! SIZZLING new stainless steel appliances and DYNAMITE custom granite!! Open floor plan for plenty of living and dining space!! Delicious new bathroom and custom vanity & granite!!! Amazing volume ceilings with perfect ceiling fans!! Plenty of parking with a SUPER SIZED concrete parking pad with cover! Come see this ADORABLE singe family home in Tampa's sweetest neighborhood!! SKIP TO BAYSHORE Blvd AND AND AND allllllllllllll the newest and trendiest new restaurants and boutique that Hyde Park has to offer!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
1405 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 1405 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1405 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1405 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1405 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1405 W AZEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 1405 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 W AZEELE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 1405 W AZEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1405 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1405 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 W AZEELE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

