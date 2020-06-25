1405 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

HYDE PARK!!!! HYDE PARK !!!! HYDE PARK!!! Walk to it all!!! Sensational single family home priced to sell!! Gorgeous new kitchen with REAL wood cabinets and sleek hardware! SIZZLING new stainless steel appliances and DYNAMITE custom granite!! Open floor plan for plenty of living and dining space!! Delicious new bathroom and custom vanity & granite!!! Amazing volume ceilings with perfect ceiling fans!! Plenty of parking with a SUPER SIZED concrete parking pad with cover! Come see this ADORABLE singe family home in Tampa's sweetest neighborhood!! SKIP TO BAYSHORE Blvd AND AND AND allllllllllllll the newest and trendiest new restaurants and boutique that Hyde Park has to offer!!!