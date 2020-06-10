13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tiled 1st Floor ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Granite Countertops ~ Washer and Dryer Included ~ Wooded Views ~ This quaint 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome has plenty of room with tasteful finishes.



The large, open living area boasts pristine tile and looks out to the screened lanai through sliding glass doors. The kitchen overlooks the living room and is home to granite countertops, espresso-toned wood cabinets, and a full stainless steel appliance suite.



All three bedrooms are on the second floor, complete with carpeting and ceiling fans. The second full bath sits across from the second and third bedrooms, making the layout perfect for families.



You'll look forward to relaxing in the comfortable master retreat, home to a spacious walk-in closet, and ensuite master with dual sink vanity and tiled shower enclosure



All lawn care is managed by the HOA, making for maintenance-free living. water, sewer, and trash removal are all included in rent.



This charming home won’t last long! Call to schedule a showing today!