Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:50 PM

13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE

13956 Snapper Fin Ln · (813) 944-7806
Location

13956 Snapper Fin Ln, Tampa, FL 33637

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tiled 1st Floor ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Granite Countertops ~ Washer and Dryer Included ~ Wooded Views ~ This quaint 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome has plenty of room with tasteful finishes.

The large, open living area boasts pristine tile and looks out to the screened lanai through sliding glass doors. The kitchen overlooks the living room and is home to granite countertops, espresso-toned wood cabinets, and a full stainless steel appliance suite.

All three bedrooms are on the second floor, complete with carpeting and ceiling fans. The second full bath sits across from the second and third bedrooms, making the layout perfect for families.

You'll look forward to relaxing in the comfortable master retreat, home to a spacious walk-in closet, and ensuite master with dual sink vanity and tiled shower enclosure

All lawn care is managed by the HOA, making for maintenance-free living. water, sewer, and trash removal are all included in rent.

This charming home won’t last long! Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE have any available units?
13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE have?
Some of 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE does offer parking.
Does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE have a pool?
No, 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13956 SNAPPER FIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
