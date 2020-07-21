All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE

13955 Snapper Fin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13955 Snapper Fin Ln, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Chic & Stylish, New Hidden River Townhome, Corner Unit. 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 Car garage with 2 cars driveway. Main floor has a large living room and dining area with gorgeous tile floor. Beautiful Kitchen with granite countertop & breakfast area. 8 X 20 screened porch. 2nd floor: Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath with double sink & Walk-in Shower. All Appliances including washer and dryer. Hidden River is a Gated community offering an elegant Club House with pool, spa, sauna and a fitness center. Conveniently located near USF, Florida & VA Hospitals, I-75, Busch Garden, shopping and restaurants. Rent includes all exterior maintenance & lawn care, water & sewer & garbage . (No Pets allowed per Owner).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE have any available units?
13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE have?
Some of 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE offers parking.
Does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE has a pool.
Does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13955 SNAPPER FIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
