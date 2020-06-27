All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 13903 River Willow Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
13903 River Willow Pl
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

13903 River Willow Pl

13903 River Willow Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13903 River Willow Pl, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse. This home features 18 X 18 ceramic tile on the first floor and in all the wet areas upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel GE appliances. Large screen room, one car garage with garage door opener. Master Bedroom upstairs, master bath has double sinks and a large walk-in shower. Premium LG Washer/Dryer conveniently located upstairs.
This home is move-in ready.
Located in the gated community of Hidden River featuring a clubhouse, Pool/Spa, Fitness Center. Extra parking space in front of the home just to the right of the garage. Within minutes from USF, Moffitt, VA hospital, Telecom Park, state parks and shopping malls.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3916242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13903 River Willow Pl have any available units?
13903 River Willow Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13903 River Willow Pl have?
Some of 13903 River Willow Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13903 River Willow Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13903 River Willow Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13903 River Willow Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13903 River Willow Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13903 River Willow Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13903 River Willow Pl offers parking.
Does 13903 River Willow Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13903 River Willow Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13903 River Willow Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13903 River Willow Pl has a pool.
Does 13903 River Willow Pl have accessible units?
No, 13903 River Willow Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13903 River Willow Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13903 River Willow Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College