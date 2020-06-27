13903 River Willow Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse. This home features 18 X 18 ceramic tile on the first floor and in all the wet areas upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel GE appliances. Large screen room, one car garage with garage door opener. Master Bedroom upstairs, master bath has double sinks and a large walk-in shower. Premium LG Washer/Dryer conveniently located upstairs.

This home is move-in ready.

Located in the gated community of Hidden River featuring a clubhouse, Pool/Spa, Fitness Center. Extra parking space in front of the home just to the right of the garage. Within minutes from USF, Moffitt, VA hospital, Telecom Park, state parks and shopping malls.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3916242)