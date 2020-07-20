13823 RIVER FISH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

**Available Now!** Stylish townhome in the gated community of The Club at Hidden River. Large and well appointed end-unit, 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome w/ 1 car garage has much to offer: solid wood cabinets ~ granite countertops ~ stainless steel appliances ~ tile backsplash ~ eat-in kitchen ~ 20 X 8 screened enclosed patio ~ 1st level has open floor plan w/ tile throughout ~ upstairs bonus area for office. The king-sized master suite has a walk-in closet and ensuite master bath w/ double vanities. Upstairs laundry room includes washer & dryer. Excellent location for commuters. Situated in a lushly manicured setting. Rent includes all ground maintenance, water & sewer, community pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse. Want to enjoy a maintenance free FL lifestyle?...Call today and make this house your home! All information contained herein subject to change without notice to include any fees associated with the property. Buyer to satisfy themselves of any and all room measurements.