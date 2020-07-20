All apartments in Tampa
13823 RIVER FISH COURT
13823 RIVER FISH COURT

13823 River Fish Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13823 River Fish Ct, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**Available Now!** Stylish townhome in the gated community of The Club at Hidden River. Large and well appointed end-unit, 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome w/ 1 car garage has much to offer: solid wood cabinets ~ granite countertops ~ stainless steel appliances ~ tile backsplash ~ eat-in kitchen ~ 20 X 8 screened enclosed patio ~ 1st level has open floor plan w/ tile throughout ~ upstairs bonus area for office. The king-sized master suite has a walk-in closet and ensuite master bath w/ double vanities. Upstairs laundry room includes washer & dryer. Excellent location for commuters. Situated in a lushly manicured setting. Rent includes all ground maintenance, water & sewer, community pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse. Want to enjoy a maintenance free FL lifestyle?...Call today and make this house your home! All information contained herein subject to change without notice to include any fees associated with the property. Buyer to satisfy themselves of any and all room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT have any available units?
13823 RIVER FISH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT have?
Some of 13823 RIVER FISH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13823 RIVER FISH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13823 RIVER FISH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13823 RIVER FISH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13823 RIVER FISH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13823 RIVER FISH COURT offers parking.
Does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13823 RIVER FISH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13823 RIVER FISH COURT has a pool.
Does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT have accessible units?
No, 13823 RIVER FISH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13823 RIVER FISH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13823 RIVER FISH COURT has units with dishwashers.
