Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Historic V.M. Ybor. The house as brand new central a/c, floors, paint inside and out, bathrooms, landscaping and more! Off street parking available and in home laundry. Available immediately. This is a duplex with one tenant currently occupying the upstairs unit. Rent $1600/month, $1600 Deposit $200/non-refundable pet deposit per pet.