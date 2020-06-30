125 W Hollywood Street

Amenities

Seminole Height Studio Apartment - Seminole Heights balcony studio apartment. Newer construction second story studio is like a tree house nestled in Northwest Seminole Heights right next to the river. Kitchenette equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including gas cooker and dishwasher. Beautiful bathroom with subway tile. Washer and dryer included. Call for a showing today!



Garage is not included but a parking spot in the driveway will be provided.

No Pets Allowed

Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and Electric included.



