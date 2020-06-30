All apartments in Tampa
125 W Hollywood Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

125 W Hollywood Street

125 West Hollywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 West Hollywood Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seminole Height Studio Apartment - Seminole Heights balcony studio apartment. Newer construction second story studio is like a tree house nestled in Northwest Seminole Heights right next to the river. Kitchenette equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including gas cooker and dishwasher. Beautiful bathroom with subway tile. Washer and dryer included. Call for a showing today!

Garage is not included but a parking spot in the driveway will be provided.
No Pets Allowed
Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and Electric included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W Hollywood Street have any available units?
125 W Hollywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 W Hollywood Street have?
Some of 125 W Hollywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W Hollywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Hollywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Hollywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 W Hollywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 125 W Hollywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 W Hollywood Street offers parking.
Does 125 W Hollywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 W Hollywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Hollywood Street have a pool?
No, 125 W Hollywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 W Hollywood Street have accessible units?
No, 125 W Hollywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Hollywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 W Hollywood Street has units with dishwashers.

