1226 East Mohawk Avenue

Available Now! This charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,740 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. This two story bungalow has been updated while maintaining some of the original appeals. The welcoming front porch greets you before walking into the living room. The kitchen includes soft close cabinets, Italian Carrara marble counters, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. The large master suite is located downstairs and has an attached den/office and walk-in closet. The en suite bathroom has a glass enclosed shower. Thereï¿½??s 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a bonus attic space. This home has wood flooring, ceramic tile. The fenced back yard features a large deck for entertaining.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



