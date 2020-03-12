All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1226 East Mohawk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1226 East Mohawk Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1226 East Mohawk Avenue

1226 East Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1226 East Mohawk Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available Now! This charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,740 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. This two story bungalow has been updated while maintaining some of the original appeals. The welcoming front porch greets you before walking into the living room. The kitchen includes soft close cabinets, Italian Carrara marble counters, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. The large master suite is located downstairs and has an attached den/office and walk-in closet. The en suite bathroom has a glass enclosed shower. Thereï¿½??s 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a bonus attic space. This home has wood flooring, ceramic tile. The fenced back yard features a large deck for entertaining.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue have any available units?
1226 East Mohawk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue have?
Some of 1226 East Mohawk Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 East Mohawk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 East Mohawk Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 East Mohawk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1226 East Mohawk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 East Mohawk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 East Mohawk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 East Mohawk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 East Mohawk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 East Mohawk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 East Mohawk Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Ascent Citrus Park
8102 Sheldon Rd
Tampa, FL 33615
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College