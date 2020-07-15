Amenities

1209 N Franklin St Unit H Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful and spacious condo available in the Historic Arlington building in Downtown Tampa. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has hardwood floors, large windows throughout with original wood trim, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Second floor of unit is a large open area with cozy carpets and access to the large rooftop deck overlooking downtown with amazing views on either side! This unit wont last long so don't wait to make an appointment to view this gem!



(RLNE4194997)