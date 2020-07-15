All apartments in Tampa
1209 N Franklin St Unit H

1209 North Franklin Street
Location

1209 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Uptown Tampa

Amenities

carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
1209 N Franklin St Unit H Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful and spacious condo available in the Historic Arlington building in Downtown Tampa. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has hardwood floors, large windows throughout with original wood trim, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Second floor of unit is a large open area with cozy carpets and access to the large rooftop deck overlooking downtown with amazing views on either side! This unit wont last long so don't wait to make an appointment to view this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H have any available units?
1209 N Franklin St Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H have?
Some of 1209 N Franklin St Unit H's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 N Franklin St Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1209 N Franklin St Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 N Franklin St Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 1209 N Franklin St Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H offer parking?
No, 1209 N Franklin St Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 N Franklin St Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H have a pool?
No, 1209 N Franklin St Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1209 N Franklin St Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 N Franklin St Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 N Franklin St Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
