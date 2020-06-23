All apartments in Tampa
1207 E CURTIS STREET
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:05 PM

1207 E CURTIS STREET

1207 East Curtis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1207 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Southeast Seminole Heights Bungalow available now! Yard maintenance and pest control included with rent. Wood, tile, and parquet floors throughout (no carpet). Large eat-in kitchen featuring gas range, large fridge, and granite counters. Two bedrooms split on either side of one bath which features large cast-iron tub/shower. Classic Seminole Heights front porch, as well as small rear porch leading to large fenced back yard. $65 per person application fee. First month and $1,400 deposit due to move in. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 E CURTIS STREET have any available units?
1207 E CURTIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 E CURTIS STREET have?
Some of 1207 E CURTIS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 E CURTIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1207 E CURTIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 E CURTIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1207 E CURTIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1207 E CURTIS STREET offer parking?
No, 1207 E CURTIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1207 E CURTIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 E CURTIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 E CURTIS STREET have a pool?
No, 1207 E CURTIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1207 E CURTIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1207 E CURTIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 E CURTIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 E CURTIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
