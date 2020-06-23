1207 E CURTIS STREET

Amenities

Southeast Seminole Heights Bungalow available now! Yard maintenance and pest control included with rent. Wood, tile, and parquet floors throughout (no carpet). Large eat-in kitchen featuring gas range, large fridge, and granite counters. Two bedrooms split on either side of one bath which features large cast-iron tub/shower. Classic Seminole Heights front porch, as well as small rear porch leading to large fenced back yard. $65 per person application fee. First month and $1,400 deposit due to move in. Available immediately.