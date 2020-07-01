All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

120 S HALE AVENUE

120 South Hale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Hale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Welcome home to the Hale house! A 1920's Spanish Mediterranean bungalow located in the heart of South Tampa. Built on a large corner lot, this immaculate home is surrounded by privacy hedges and lush mature landscaping. With a perfect balance between old world and new world charm, and natural light throughout, the charm is endless. Bright open kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and character for days, make this truly a dream home. In addition to 3 bedrooms, there is a den/study in a front secluded area of the home. The master bedroom hosts a walk-in with custom style shelving. The master bath includes a jet-whirlpool tub, separate standing glass shower, and a double vanity. High ceilings, crown moulding, and a wood burning original fireplace are a few characteristics that make this home so appealing. There is no shortage of outdoor space where you can dine al fresco on the beautifully built deck, or on the private master courtyard. Home upgrades include brand new roof, plumbing, a/c, and more. You will easily feel at home in this private oasis that offers the best of South Tampa living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S HALE AVENUE have any available units?
120 S HALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 S HALE AVENUE have?
Some of 120 S HALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S HALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
120 S HALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S HALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 120 S HALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 120 S HALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 120 S HALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 120 S HALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S HALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S HALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 120 S HALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 120 S HALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 120 S HALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S HALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 S HALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

