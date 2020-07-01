120 S HALE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Welcome home to the Hale house! A 1920's Spanish Mediterranean bungalow located in the heart of South Tampa. Built on a large corner lot, this immaculate home is surrounded by privacy hedges and lush mature landscaping. With a perfect balance between old world and new world charm, and natural light throughout, the charm is endless. Bright open kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and character for days, make this truly a dream home. In addition to 3 bedrooms, there is a den/study in a front secluded area of the home. The master bedroom hosts a walk-in with custom style shelving. The master bath includes a jet-whirlpool tub, separate standing glass shower, and a double vanity. High ceilings, crown moulding, and a wood burning original fireplace are a few characteristics that make this home so appealing. There is no shortage of outdoor space where you can dine al fresco on the beautifully built deck, or on the private master courtyard. Home upgrades include brand new roof, plumbing, a/c, and more. You will easily feel at home in this private oasis that offers the best of South Tampa living!