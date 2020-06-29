All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 119 W ALLISON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
119 W ALLISON COURT
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

119 W ALLISON COURT

119 West Allison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

119 West Allison Court, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Seminole Heights home. This home features a unique floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and full kitchen UPSTAIRS with central A/C. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new A/C, new floors, and fresh new paint. Downstairs (separate entrance and not connected to upstairs inside) features 1/2 bath (toilet and shower only, no sink) along with the 3rd bedroom, bonus room, and laundry room. Attached 1 car garage. Fenced yard (no grass). Pet friendly. Call today for your private showing! This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 W ALLISON COURT have any available units?
119 W ALLISON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 W ALLISON COURT have?
Some of 119 W ALLISON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 W ALLISON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
119 W ALLISON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 W ALLISON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 W ALLISON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 119 W ALLISON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 119 W ALLISON COURT offers parking.
Does 119 W ALLISON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 W ALLISON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 W ALLISON COURT have a pool?
No, 119 W ALLISON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 119 W ALLISON COURT have accessible units?
No, 119 W ALLISON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 119 W ALLISON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 W ALLISON COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College