119 W ALLISON COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Completely remodeled Seminole Heights home. This home features a unique floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and full kitchen UPSTAIRS with central A/C. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new A/C, new floors, and fresh new paint. Downstairs (separate entrance and not connected to upstairs inside) features 1/2 bath (toilet and shower only, no sink) along with the 3rd bedroom, bonus room, and laundry room. Attached 1 car garage. Fenced yard (no grass). Pet friendly. Call today for your private showing! This home will not last long!