119 W ALLISON COURT

Amenities
Completely remodeled Seminole Heights home. This home features a unique floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and full kitchen UPSTAIRS with central A/C. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new A/C, new floors, and fresh new paint. Downstairs (separate entrance and not connected to upstairs inside) features 1/2 bath (toilet and shower only, no sink) along with the 3rd bedroom, bonus room, and laundry room. Attached 1 car garage. Fenced yard (no grass). Pet friendly. Call today for your private showing! This home will not last long!