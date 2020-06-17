All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1201 · (813) 416-0331
Location

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1201, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1417 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
1120 E Kennedy Blvd #1417 - Property Id: 81543

Move-in ready this one bedroom studio with breathtaking view of downtown is located in 14th floor in a friendly and secure condominium and close to everything! This condo is in Grand Central at Kennedy, which is one of the few communties in downtown with gas appliances! Kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless steel Viking appliances with pendant lighting! The condo is upgraded with plank (wood-like) tile flooring, neutral floor and wall color, and modern lighting fixtures. The building has 9th floor pool deck with pet walk, fitness center, club house, grills, spa, and plenty of space for lounging. Water, sewer, trash, gas, hot water, and AC are just some of the things included in the rental fee. In the heart of the Channel District, Grand Central at Kennedy boasts a vibrant retail scene including four bars/restaurants, dry cleaner, salon, nail studio. Also, it's directly adjacent to the Publix and Madison St. Park. Two trolley stops from Ybor or the Amalie Arena.
Property Id 81543

(RLNE5673632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 have any available units?
1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 have?
Some of 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 is pet friendly.
Does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 offer parking?
No, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 does not offer parking.
Does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 have a pool?
Yes, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 has a pool.
Does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 have accessible units?
No, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd 1417 has units with dishwashers.
