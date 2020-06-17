Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

1120 E Kennedy Blvd #1417 - Property Id: 81543



Move-in ready this one bedroom studio with breathtaking view of downtown is located in 14th floor in a friendly and secure condominium and close to everything! This condo is in Grand Central at Kennedy, which is one of the few communties in downtown with gas appliances! Kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless steel Viking appliances with pendant lighting! The condo is upgraded with plank (wood-like) tile flooring, neutral floor and wall color, and modern lighting fixtures. The building has 9th floor pool deck with pet walk, fitness center, club house, grills, spa, and plenty of space for lounging. Water, sewer, trash, gas, hot water, and AC are just some of the things included in the rental fee. In the heart of the Channel District, Grand Central at Kennedy boasts a vibrant retail scene including four bars/restaurants, dry cleaner, salon, nail studio. Also, it's directly adjacent to the Publix and Madison St. Park. Two trolley stops from Ybor or the Amalie Arena.

