All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 110 S Obrien St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
110 S Obrien St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

110 S Obrien St

110 South Obrien Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

110 South Obrien Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful townhouse in South Tampa - Property Id: 240562

Beautiful south Tampa townhouse with All Amanities .5 minutes to the Tampa international airport and all major highways and a short walk to the Mall and publix supermarket .very nice community well maintained .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240562
Property Id 240562

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5631002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S Obrien St have any available units?
110 S Obrien St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 S Obrien St have?
Some of 110 S Obrien St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S Obrien St currently offering any rent specials?
110 S Obrien St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S Obrien St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 S Obrien St is pet friendly.
Does 110 S Obrien St offer parking?
No, 110 S Obrien St does not offer parking.
Does 110 S Obrien St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 S Obrien St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S Obrien St have a pool?
No, 110 S Obrien St does not have a pool.
Does 110 S Obrien St have accessible units?
No, 110 S Obrien St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S Obrien St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 S Obrien St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College