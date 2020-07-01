All apartments in Tampa
10935 Cory Lake Dr.

10935 Cory Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10935 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom Cory Lake Isle home - Come home to this beautiful lake front 5 bedroom plus bonus room, 4 full bathroom home in the sought after neighborhood of Cory Lake Isle. This home boasts over 3400 sq ft of living space with beautiful finishings! Walk into the foyer and you are invited into the formal living room and dining room with beautiful wood floors. Right off of the dining room is the large bonus room also featuring hardwood floors. Keep moving through to the kitchen and family room. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and closet pantry. This beautiful kitchen offers eating space with bay windows and is open to the family room and has a great view to the backyard and lake. Large screened in patio has gorgeous view of the lake! Downstairs also features a bedroom and full bathroom off of the kitchen. Moving upstairs you walk into the oversized master bedroom. This bedroom features 2 walkin closets, room for a sitting area and a beautiful bathroom. Master bathroom offers 2 separate bathroom areas each with their own toilet and sink with vanity. One side offers a garden tub and the 2 are joined by the large walk in shower. The master bedroom has 2 doors leading out to a second floor balcony that is screened and tiled. Large utility room with newer washer and dryer and sink upstairs for added convenience. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. This community features large pool with water slide, large playground, fitness, tennis courts, and a private beach!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644978)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. have any available units?
10935 Cory Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. have?
Some of 10935 Cory Lake Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 Cory Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Cory Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Cory Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10935 Cory Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 10935 Cory Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10935 Cory Lake Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10935 Cory Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10935 Cory Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 Cory Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Cory Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
