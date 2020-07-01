10935 Cory Lake Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom Cory Lake Isle home - Come home to this beautiful lake front 5 bedroom plus bonus room, 4 full bathroom home in the sought after neighborhood of Cory Lake Isle. This home boasts over 3400 sq ft of living space with beautiful finishings! Walk into the foyer and you are invited into the formal living room and dining room with beautiful wood floors. Right off of the dining room is the large bonus room also featuring hardwood floors. Keep moving through to the kitchen and family room. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and closet pantry. This beautiful kitchen offers eating space with bay windows and is open to the family room and has a great view to the backyard and lake. Large screened in patio has gorgeous view of the lake! Downstairs also features a bedroom and full bathroom off of the kitchen. Moving upstairs you walk into the oversized master bedroom. This bedroom features 2 walkin closets, room for a sitting area and a beautiful bathroom. Master bathroom offers 2 separate bathroom areas each with their own toilet and sink with vanity. One side offers a garden tub and the 2 are joined by the large walk in shower. The master bedroom has 2 doors leading out to a second floor balcony that is screened and tiled. Large utility room with newer washer and dryer and sink upstairs for added convenience. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. This community features large pool with water slide, large playground, fitness, tennis courts, and a private beach!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644978)