10917 N Newport Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/007f8ad080 ---- Come home to one of the quietest streets in the entire neighborhood and a freshly remodeled house where everything is less than 2 years old. Spectacular 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home at 1427 square feet in Forest Hills. Live hassle free as landscaping, pesticides, alarm monitoring, pest control and even AC filters that are delivered each 90 days to your doorstep for replacement. The home has two AC systems to keep you cool during the summer heat and a beautiful back patio to relax in the fall. The kitchen was designed by a cook so there is plenty of corian counter top space, slow close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile floors and a view of your gorgeous backyard. There are no neighbors across the street, just a quiet public Babe Zaharias Golf Course. A great place to walk the dogs in the evening. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commuting to the University of South Florida, James A Haley Veteran\'s Hospital, MOSI, HCC College Campuses, Moffitt Cancer Center, Advent Hospital, downtown Tampa, Sparkman Wharf, Westshore Financial District, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa International Airport & more. Showings by appointment. Available August 1, 2019.



