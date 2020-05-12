All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

10917 N Newport Ave

10917 North Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10917 North Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/007f8ad080 ---- Come home to one of the quietest streets in the entire neighborhood and a freshly remodeled house where everything is less than 2 years old. Spectacular 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home at 1427 square feet in Forest Hills. Live hassle free as landscaping, pesticides, alarm monitoring, pest control and even AC filters that are delivered each 90 days to your doorstep for replacement. The home has two AC systems to keep you cool during the summer heat and a beautiful back patio to relax in the fall. The kitchen was designed by a cook so there is plenty of corian counter top space, slow close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile floors and a view of your gorgeous backyard. There are no neighbors across the street, just a quiet public Babe Zaharias Golf Course. A great place to walk the dogs in the evening. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commuting to the University of South Florida, James A Haley Veteran\'s Hospital, MOSI, HCC College Campuses, Moffitt Cancer Center, Advent Hospital, downtown Tampa, Sparkman Wharf, Westshore Financial District, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa International Airport & more. Showings by appointment. Available August 1, 2019.

Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Courtyard Disposal Dryer Fence Internet Ready Intrusion Alarm Storage Stove Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10917 N Newport Ave have any available units?
10917 N Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 N Newport Ave have?
Some of 10917 N Newport Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 N Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10917 N Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10917 N Newport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10917 N Newport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10917 N Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 10917 N Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10917 N Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10917 N Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10917 N Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 10917 N Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10917 N Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 10917 N Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10917 N Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10917 N Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
