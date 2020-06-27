10909 OBSERVATORY WAY

Amenities

Situated on lot with serene water views from most rooms, this home offers a popular floor plan consisting of 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), office, formal dining room, family room, bonus/media room and 2 car garage. Brand new carpeting throughout the upstairs. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, cooking island and stainless steel appliances open to family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Master suite has large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. All bathrooms have cultured marble counters with integrated sinks. The community amenities include pool, fitness center and playground. Cable and internet service included. Credit score of 580+ is required. No pets.