Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:01 PM

10909 OBSERVATORY WAY

10909 Observatory Way · No Longer Available
Location

10909 Observatory Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Situated on lot with serene water views from most rooms, this home offers a popular floor plan consisting of 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), office, formal dining room, family room, bonus/media room and 2 car garage. Brand new carpeting throughout the upstairs. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, cooking island and stainless steel appliances open to family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Master suite has large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. All bathrooms have cultured marble counters with integrated sinks. The community amenities include pool, fitness center and playground. Cable and internet service included. Credit score of 580+ is required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY have any available units?
10909 OBSERVATORY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY have?
Some of 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10909 OBSERVATORY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY offers parking.
Does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY has a pool.
Does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY have accessible units?
No, 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 OBSERVATORY WAY has units with dishwashers.
