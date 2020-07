Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Single Family Home - Property Id: 144211



Block home 3/1, tile flooring throughout and carpet in rooms. This is a great starter home. This home features a fenced back yard. The laundry room is outside in the car port area. The Ac unit was recently updated as well as the water heater. It has a big family room. Home is located near Bush Gardens

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144211

Property Id 144211



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5771236)