10906 N ARDEN AVENUE

Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! NO SECTION 8. NO PETS (unless service animals). $2,400 TO MOVE IN. Spacious 3 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out.The kitchen is a chef’s delight. NO CARPET AT ALL IN THIS HOME!!! The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your private back yard. Large lot on a quiet street. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!! NO RECENT EVICTIONS AND VERIFIED INCOME TO SUPPORT RENT AMOUNT.