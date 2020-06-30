All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10906 N ARDEN AVENUE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

10906 N ARDEN AVENUE

10906 Arden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10906 Arden Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! NO SECTION 8. NO PETS (unless service animals). $2,400 TO MOVE IN. Spacious 3 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out.The kitchen is a chef’s delight. NO CARPET AT ALL IN THIS HOME!!! The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your private back yard. Large lot on a quiet street. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!! NO RECENT EVICTIONS AND VERIFIED INCOME TO SUPPORT RENT AMOUNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE have any available units?
10906 N ARDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10906 N ARDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10906 N ARDEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College