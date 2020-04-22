10824 Breaking Rocks Drive

All apartments in Tampa
Location

10824 Breaking Rocks Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Executive Style Home, Perfect Move in Condition! Beautifully upgraded and exceptionally maintained. This energy efficient home by MI /Corsica V is located on a Waterfront Premium home site: This Awesome Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room& Den. Addition Features include tile and hard wood floors, decorative art niches, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for natural lighting and Much more. The open Executive gourmet kitchen includes A large kitchen breakfast bar, granite counters, 42" raised panel cabinets with trim molding, upgraded stainless appliances and new frig. The Master Bedroom features; Large master configuration with his and her walk-in closets, sliders leading out to the lanai, large mast bath room with Large soaker Tub bath with and separate Shower and dual sinks with makeup area. Huge family room with triple sliders that open to the beautiful views of pond/lake and conservation area. The lanai has been expanded with paver, great for entertaining or enjoying the private and peaceful setting. Just image yourself relaxing or entertaining Friends and Family on the pavered patio or cooking and hanging out in the kitchen and breakfast bar. You will fall in love with this home from the moment you walk in! This attractive community offers a community pool, park, playground areas and covered pavilion. HOA includes cable, internet and basic cable. Priced to sell fast! Lots of value you for under $400,000! Call today to Schedule your private showing before someone else beats you to it.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive have any available units?
10824 Breaking Rocks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive have?
Some of 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10824 Breaking Rocks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive offer parking?
No, 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive has a pool.
Does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10824 Breaking Rocks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
