10824 Breaking Rocks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Executive Style Home, Perfect Move in Condition! Beautifully upgraded and exceptionally maintained. This energy efficient home by MI /Corsica V is located on a Waterfront Premium home site: This Awesome Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room& Den. Addition Features include tile and hard wood floors, decorative art niches, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for natural lighting and Much more. The open Executive gourmet kitchen includes A large kitchen breakfast bar, granite counters, 42" raised panel cabinets with trim molding, upgraded stainless appliances and new frig. The Master Bedroom features; Large master configuration with his and her walk-in closets, sliders leading out to the lanai, large mast bath room with Large soaker Tub bath with and separate Shower and dual sinks with makeup area. Huge family room with triple sliders that open to the beautiful views of pond/lake and conservation area. The lanai has been expanded with paver, great for entertaining or enjoying the private and peaceful setting. Just image yourself relaxing or entertaining Friends and Family on the pavered patio or cooking and hanging out in the kitchen and breakfast bar. You will fall in love with this home from the moment you walk in! This attractive community offers a community pool, park, playground areas and covered pavilion. HOA includes cable, internet and basic cable. Priced to sell fast! Lots of value you for under $400,000! Call today to Schedule your private showing before someone else beats you to it.



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.