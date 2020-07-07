All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR

10822 Breaking Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10822 Breaking Rock Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR Available 07/01/20 New Tampa Lake View and Conservation View SFH 4/3/2 only $1995 per month - Beautifully upgraded open floorplan. Located in Easton Park community in New Tampa. 2,143 sq ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, oversized 2+ car garage, with extended covered screen porch. Located on private lake lot with beautiful conservation views behind. Spacious Kitchen offers 42" stair stepped maple cabinets with crown molding, granite coutertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, and eat-in dinette. Large Family room is open to Kitchen and has sliding doors to extended lanai with great views of lake and conservation. Living room/Dining room combo. Master bedroom has large closet with custom wood shelving. Master bath has corian countertops, upgraded lighting, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Tile in all wet areas, Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room. Bamboo wood floors in Master Bedroom and Bedroom 4. Many additional extras including brand new exterior paint, tile on the diagonal, plantation shutters, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, volume ceilings, security system, water softener, and more! Easton Park community offers residents community pool with cabana, park and playground. Cable, Phone and Internet are included in HOA

Tenant occupied now, appointment only to show the property

Conveniently located to I-75, I-275, shopping, restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, USF, Outlet Mall, hospital, and more!

(RLNE3655136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR have any available units?
10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR have?
Some of 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR offers parking.
Does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR has a pool.
Does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR have accessible units?
No, 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR does not have units with dishwashers.

