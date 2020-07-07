Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

10822 BREAKING ROCKS DR Available 07/01/20 New Tampa Lake View and Conservation View SFH 4/3/2 only $1995 per month - Beautifully upgraded open floorplan. Located in Easton Park community in New Tampa. 2,143 sq ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, oversized 2+ car garage, with extended covered screen porch. Located on private lake lot with beautiful conservation views behind. Spacious Kitchen offers 42" stair stepped maple cabinets with crown molding, granite coutertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, and eat-in dinette. Large Family room is open to Kitchen and has sliding doors to extended lanai with great views of lake and conservation. Living room/Dining room combo. Master bedroom has large closet with custom wood shelving. Master bath has corian countertops, upgraded lighting, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Tile in all wet areas, Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room. Bamboo wood floors in Master Bedroom and Bedroom 4. Many additional extras including brand new exterior paint, tile on the diagonal, plantation shutters, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, volume ceilings, security system, water softener, and more! Easton Park community offers residents community pool with cabana, park and playground. Cable, Phone and Internet are included in HOA



Tenant occupied now, appointment only to show the property



Conveniently located to I-75, I-275, shopping, restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, USF, Outlet Mall, hospital, and more!



(RLNE3655136)