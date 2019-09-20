All apartments in Tampa
10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE

10748 Plantation Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10748 Plantation Bay Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Please see Virtual Tour. Beautifully renovated 2 story home on a premium golf course front home site offering new interior and exterior paint, newer carpet upstairs, new solid hardwood floors downstairs, brand new luxury kitchen with 42" solid wood cabinets and upgraded granite counter tops. Two new AC units, new blinds throughout the house, new bedroom/living room fans, new lanai screens, new garage door openers, new pool pump, and new double-pane sliding doors that open to your backyard oasis. Enjoy the comfort of your own private heated pool and hot tub with waterfall. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, pool and spa in Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club community! Large 2 story foyer, formal living room and formal dining room opening to a large kitchen with oversized center island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 3 pantries and golf course frontage views. A large dinette area leads to a large size family room with attached 5th bedroom/office/or playroom. The two sets of sliders doors leading to the pool area have been upgraded to heavy duty, double pane, energy efficient doors. A resort style community offering pool, water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball, Tiki bar, Clubhouse, Bar/Restaurant and Fitness area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE have any available units?
10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
