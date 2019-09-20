10748 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Please see Virtual Tour. Beautifully renovated 2 story home on a premium golf course front home site offering new interior and exterior paint, newer carpet upstairs, new solid hardwood floors downstairs, brand new luxury kitchen with 42" solid wood cabinets and upgraded granite counter tops. Two new AC units, new blinds throughout the house, new bedroom/living room fans, new lanai screens, new garage door openers, new pool pump, and new double-pane sliding doors that open to your backyard oasis. Enjoy the comfort of your own private heated pool and hot tub with waterfall. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, pool and spa in Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club community! Large 2 story foyer, formal living room and formal dining room opening to a large kitchen with oversized center island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 3 pantries and golf course frontage views. A large dinette area leads to a large size family room with attached 5th bedroom/office/or playroom. The two sets of sliders doors leading to the pool area have been upgraded to heavy duty, double pane, energy efficient doors. A resort style community offering pool, water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball, Tiki bar, Clubhouse, Bar/Restaurant and Fitness area.