106 S Westland Ave

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Remodeled Bungalow near SOHO - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom completely remodeled home with beautiful modern touches, just minutes to downtown. The home has rear alley access for private parking for two cars, with additional street parking available. Parking like this is hard to find South of Kennedy! A great front porch and expansive back deck are perfect for relaxing. Bring your BBQ! Location is very close to SOHO and less than a 2 block walk to Buddy Brew Coffee and The Bungalows Restaurant. Imagine the lifestyle...



Terms:

-$2800.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $2800.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Washer and Dryer connection

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-1457 Square Feet



Utilities NOT Included in Rent



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



