Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 S Westland Ave

106 South Westland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

106 South Westland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Remodeled Bungalow near SOHO - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom completely remodeled home with beautiful modern touches, just minutes to downtown. The home has rear alley access for private parking for two cars, with additional street parking available. Parking like this is hard to find South of Kennedy! A great front porch and expansive back deck are perfect for relaxing. Bring your BBQ! Location is very close to SOHO and less than a 2 block walk to Buddy Brew Coffee and The Bungalows Restaurant. Imagine the lifestyle...

Terms:
-$2800.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $2800.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Washer and Dryer connection
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1457 Square Feet

Utilities NOT Included in Rent

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-252-5112

(RLNE4667018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S Westland Ave have any available units?
106 S Westland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 S Westland Ave have?
Some of 106 S Westland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S Westland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Westland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Westland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 S Westland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 106 S Westland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 106 S Westland Ave offers parking.
Does 106 S Westland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Westland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Westland Ave have a pool?
No, 106 S Westland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Westland Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 S Westland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Westland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Westland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
