10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground internet access tennis court volleyball court

4BR / 3.5BA - Absolutely stunning 4,000+ sqft 2-story lakefront home in gated Cory Lake Isles! Features lush tropical landscaping, gorgeous dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring in the living areas, dramatic volume ceilings and spectacular water views! Boasting custom and designer touches throughout its open floorplan, it has a HUGE master suite with a custom shelved walk-in closet and the master bath features a central garden tub that separates the twin showers and sinks - MUST SEE! The upstairs has a full size loft and a tiled balcony with full view of the lake! There are so many upgrades that you will absolutely love! Cory Lake Isles is a gated community with 24-hr uniformed security and roving guards. Cory Lake Isles offers a 165-acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, three playgrounds, a hockey/skate rink, beach volleyball court, basketball courts and a large sand beach area for playing and sunning. The waterfront Beach Club offers a workout facility, free wi-fi, a lend-a-book library, and a common area. Most homes are either waterfront properties, have water views or have views of the 1700 acre adjoining nature preserve. The 12 miles of community roads are elegantly brick paved, and lush tropical foliage lines the two entries as well as other common areas. This lovely setting attracts an abundance of wild life including various species of exotic birds, turtles, armadillos and of course, fish. Community is located in the New Tampa area! Call today for more info!