10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE

10553 Martinique Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10553 Martinique Isle Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
4BR / 3.5BA - Absolutely stunning 4,000+ sqft 2-story lakefront home in gated Cory Lake Isles! Features lush tropical landscaping, gorgeous dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring in the living areas, dramatic volume ceilings and spectacular water views! Boasting custom and designer touches throughout its open floorplan, it has a HUGE master suite with a custom shelved walk-in closet and the master bath features a central garden tub that separates the twin showers and sinks - MUST SEE! The upstairs has a full size loft and a tiled balcony with full view of the lake! There are so many upgrades that you will absolutely love! Cory Lake Isles is a gated community with 24-hr uniformed security and roving guards. Cory Lake Isles offers a 165-acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, three playgrounds, a hockey/skate rink, beach volleyball court, basketball courts and a large sand beach area for playing and sunning. The waterfront Beach Club offers a workout facility, free wi-fi, a lend-a-book library, and a common area. Most homes are either waterfront properties, have water views or have views of the 1700 acre adjoining nature preserve. The 12 miles of community roads are elegantly brick paved, and lush tropical foliage lines the two entries as well as other common areas. This lovely setting attracts an abundance of wild life including various species of exotic birds, turtles, armadillos and of course, fish. Community is located in the New Tampa area! Call today for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10553 MARTINIQUE ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

