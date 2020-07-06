10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath residence with a bonus room located in a golf course community. Beautiful pond/golf course view. 4 Bedrooms including the master bedrooms, 2 baths, and Bonus room are located upstairs and one guest bedroom and full bath are located downstairs. The kitchen is open to the family room and offers granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Plenty of closet space. Large 3-car garage. Heritage Isles is a beautiful community offering a swimming pool with 2 story slide, golf course, fitness center, restaurant, basketball/tennis courts, and playground. Public golf course and pro shop in the community. Easy access to I-75 via Morris Bridge Rd or Bruce B Downs, minutes from USF, Florida Hospitals, Wiregrass Mall and many shopping and restaurant options in New Tampa.