All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE

10515 Coral Key Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10515 Coral Key Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath residence with a bonus room located in a golf course community. Beautiful pond/golf course view. 4 Bedrooms including the master bedrooms, 2 baths, and Bonus room are located upstairs and one guest bedroom and full bath are located downstairs. The kitchen is open to the family room and offers granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Plenty of closet space. Large 3-car garage. Heritage Isles is a beautiful community offering a swimming pool with 2 story slide, golf course, fitness center, restaurant, basketball/tennis courts, and playground. Public golf course and pro shop in the community. Easy access to I-75 via Morris Bridge Rd or Bruce B Downs, minutes from USF, Florida Hospitals, Wiregrass Mall and many shopping and restaurant options in New Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE have any available units?
10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE have?
Some of 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10515 CORAL KEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College