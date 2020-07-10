10513 Mistflower Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate K-Bar Ranch Pool Home - Immaculate Pool Home in the Amazing Basset Creek at K-Bar Ranch Subdivision w/ 5 Bedrooms Plus Office, 4 Bathrooms, w/ 3,948 Square Feet, and 3 Car Garage. Large Custom Pool Has Three Waterfalls, Kid Splash Pad Area, Mosaic Tile Patio, Separate Terrace Area, Screen Lanai, Covered Patio Area, & Overlooks Beautiful Conservation Area(No Backyard Neighbors)*. Did we mention the custom flooring throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, HUGE master suite, and amazing community amenities? Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long.



-No pets allowed and tenants responsible for pool care/lawn maintenance



(RLNE4974492)