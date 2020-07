Amenities

Roomy upstairs 1 bedroom condo in The Villas of New Tampa. Airy open floor plan, tall ceilings, spacious kitchen and private balcony! The Villas is a gated community that features a swimming pool, fitness room, laundry facilities, community car wash area and playground. Just minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and I75 and I275.



HOA APPLICATION AND APPROVAL REQUIRED. PLEASE ALLOW 14 DAYS FOR PROCESSING!

This is a smoke free home!