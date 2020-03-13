All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

1023 E BROAD STREET

1023 East Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 East Broad Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GARBAGE. NEWLY REMODELED. ALL NEW APPLIANCES. EASY MAINTENANCE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE. WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL NEW APPLIANCES. WHEN DRIVING BY TURN RIGHT ON 12TH ST AS HOUSE IS THE ONE ON THE BACK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 E BROAD STREET have any available units?
1023 E BROAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 E BROAD STREET have?
Some of 1023 E BROAD STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 E BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1023 E BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1023 E BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1023 E BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1023 E BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 E BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1023 E BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1023 E BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 E BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
