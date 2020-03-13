1023 E BROAD STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GARBAGE. NEWLY REMODELED. ALL NEW APPLIANCES. EASY MAINTENANCE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE. WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL NEW APPLIANCES. WHEN DRIVING BY TURN RIGHT ON 12TH ST AS HOUSE IS THE ONE ON THE BACK.